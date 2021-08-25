Boy on Nirvana ‘Nevermind’cover suing band for alleged child pornography

(WTRF)- The baby that is on the iconic Nirvana album cover ‘Neverrmind’ is Spencer Elden

The now 30, years old is suing Nirvana alleging the image violates child pornography laws

Elden is seeking $150,000 from each of 17 named defendants, including record executives, Nirvana band members, and Courtney Love, the former wife of Kurt Cobain, former lead singer of Nirvana, according to Variety

The lawsuit claims that the image crosses the line into child porn and makes the baby appear “like a sex worker.”

Elden has said he was never compensated for the photo beyond the $200 his parents were paid for it on the day of the shoot

Elden has repeatedly recreated the pose as a teenager and adult, diving into pools to pose (with swim trunks on) on the occasion of the album’s 10th, 17th, 20th and 25th anniversaries