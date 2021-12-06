Brad Paisley headlines Put-In-Bay Ohio ‘Bash On The Bay’

Country music superstar Brad Paisley will headline a two-day country music festival at Put-In-Bay Ohio.
The ‘Bash On The Bay’ will feature the Zac Brown Band headlining the second day of the festival.
The ‘Bash’ will take place on Wednesday, August 24 and 25, 2022
Here is the line-up for this year’s event:
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Brad Paisley
Jake Owen
Blanco Brown
Paulina Jayne
Hubie Ashcraft
Thursday, Aug. 25
Zac Brown Band
Chris Janson
Morgan Evans
TBA
Eskimo Brothers
Individual day tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 10 am through eTix.com.
Festival gates open each day at 2.30 pm.