Brad Paisley headlines Put-In-Bay Ohio ‘Bash On The Bay’

Country music superstar Brad Paisley will headline a two-day country music festival at Put-In-Bay Ohio.

The ‘Bash On The Bay’ will feature the Zac Brown Band headlining the second day of the festival.

The ‘Bash’ will take place on Wednesday, August 24 and 25, 2022

Here is the line-up for this year’s event:

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Brad Paisley

Jake Owen

Blanco Brown

Paulina Jayne

Hubie Ashcraft

Thursday, Aug. 25

Zac Brown Band

Chris Janson

Morgan Evans

TBA

Eskimo Brothers

Individual day tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 10 am through eTix.com.

Festival gates open each day at 2.30 pm.