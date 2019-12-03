‘Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special’ airs tonight on ABC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTRF) “Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special” will air TUESDAY, DEC. 3 8:00 pm EST, on ABC.
The variety special, hosted and executive produced by country music superstar Brad Paisley, will showcase the energy of Music City from Nashville’s iconic War Memorial Auditorium through a combination of Paisley’s signature humor, unexpected surprises, heartfelt field pieces, and rousing musical performances.
Special guests on the show include country sensation Kelsea Ballerini, iconic musical group Hootie & The Blowfish, GRAMMY®-nominated multiplatinum powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers, host of ABC’s “The Bachelor” franchise Chris Harrison, NFL legend Peyton Manning, superstars Tim McGraw and Darius Rucker, seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning country superstar Carrie Underwood and more.