Britney Spears allegedly was married and divorced years ago to Jason Trawick

(WTRF)- Pop icon Britney Spears was allegedly married to actor Jason Trawick.

On a new episode of the podcast, Toxic: The Britney Spears Story, hosted by Tess Barker and Babs Gray, looked into an accounting report of Brittney’s conservatorship case.

The hosts pointed out in the report there was a $9,150 payment on Oct. 1, 2012, for “consultation [on] dissolution of marriage.”

The payment, listed under “conservatee’s legal fees,” was made to the “law offices of Alexandra Leichter,” a Beverly Hills-based family attorney, according to the podcast.

“My assumption would be that those were legal services that were rendered directly for [Spears’] benefit and nobody else’s,” estate specialist Austin Bertrand, who is not involved in Spears’ case, speculated in the episode.

“‘Dissolution of marriage’ only means one thing, which is divorce,” he explained.

Spears and Trawick got engaged in December of 2011 and

Trawick became the co-conservator of his then-fiancée’s personal affairs the following April alongside her father, Jamie.

After Spears and Trawick announced their breakup in January 2013, he stepped down as her co-conservator.