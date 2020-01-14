Brooks & Dunn returns to the road following reunion album

Kix Brooks & Ronnie Dunn reunited in 2019 to bring the world their “Reboot” album, which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard’s Top Country Albums.
The country music duo was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame last year.
To cap off such a successful run, Brooks & Dunn will return to the road in 2020 and embark on their first tour in ten years!
So much for ‘we quit,’ huh? That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn’t share our sentiment… he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it… ‘Brooks & Dunn ride again!’Ronnie Dunn, one -half of Brooks & Dunn
The ‘Reboot 2020 Tour‘ kicks off May 15 in St. Louis. The duo will make its way to Burgettstown on Aug. 29 to perform at S&T Bank Music Park.
The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us. Performers who have had the kind of nights like we’ve had with our fans, can never really let that go. Live is where we’re most at home, and it’s gonna feel good to be back in the saddle, let’s rodeo! We’ll see y’all out there on the trail.Kix Brooks, one-half of Brooks & Dunn
For additional information, please visit the Brooks & Dunn website.
