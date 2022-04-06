Chris Rock adds a second show in Pittsburgh at the Benedum Center on September 26-27.

Tickets for the first show are sold out but starting Friday at 10 a.m. you can get your tickets to the second show.

Ego Death World Tour will take Rock across North America, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

Chris Rock made recent headlines after he made a joke about Will Smiths’ wife Jada Pinkett Smith on the Oscar stage that ended in Rock being slapped across the face by Smith live on television. Rock did not press charges and Smith resigned from the Academy.