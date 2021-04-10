CLARIFICATION regarding Jamey Johnson concert

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
capitol theatre_1512164969400.jpg

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Officials clarified earlier statements made on WTRF.com regarding the sale of Jamey Johnson concert tickets.

They say all tickets in the venue had to be available for sale in order for ticket sales to begin.

They emphasize that not every ticket has to be sold in order for the concert to be held, only that every seat has to be “available for sale.”

The country singer’s concert is scheduled for July 30.

Tickets are on sale already, and officials with the Capitol Theatre say sales are going well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter