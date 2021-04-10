CLARIFICATION regarding Jamey Johnson concert

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Officials clarified earlier statements made on WTRF.com regarding the sale of Jamey Johnson concert tickets.

They say all tickets in the venue had to be available for sale in order for ticket sales to begin.

They emphasize that not every ticket has to be sold in order for the concert to be held, only that every seat has to be “available for sale.”

The country singer’s concert is scheduled for July 30.

Tickets are on sale already, and officials with the Capitol Theatre say sales are going well.