Yes, there is a movie called ‘Cocaine Bear’ that will be released in 2023 and it will be the last movie released after Ray Liotta’s death, according to IMDB.

Starring Ray Liotta, ‘Cocaine Bear’ is inspired by a true story of a black bear that finds and eats a duffel bag full of cocaine in 1985 after a drug runner’s plane crashes.

Other stars include Keri Russell and Kristofer Hivju, the movie was directed by Elizabeth Banks.

The movie is expected to be released on February 24, 2023