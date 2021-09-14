‘Cops’ to reboot on Fox Nation in October

One of the biggest hit reality shows of all time is making a comeback on Fox Nation.

‘Cops’ is set to return on October 1 with four new episodes and new episodes will air every Friday thereafter

Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said Monday, “’Cops’ is one of the most iconic brands on television with an incredibly passionate fan base. We wanted to show our appreciation to all first responders by combining the launch with a free one-year subscription to give back in a small way to those who place their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.”

The show was canceled by Paramount Networks last year in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd and the associated protests and national reckoning over police brutality and systemic racism

FOX Nation will also debut a new slate of first responder-themed programming beginning September 13th in conjunction with the launch of COPS, including: