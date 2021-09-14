‘Cops’ to reboot on Fox Nation in October

One of the biggest hit reality shows of all time is making a comeback on Fox Nation.
‘Cops’ is set to return on October 1 with four new episodes and new episodes will air every Friday thereafter
Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said Monday, “’Cops’ is one of the most iconic brands on television with an incredibly passionate fan base. We wanted to show our appreciation to all first responders by combining the launch with a free one-year subscription to give back in a small way to those who place their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.”
The show was canceled by Paramount Networks last year in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd and the associated protests and national reckoning over police brutality and systemic racism
FOX Nation will also debut a new slate of first responder-themed programming beginning September 13th in conjunction with the launch of COPS, including:
- 911: On Scene — Thisride-along show goes behind the scenes with firefighters, EMTs and paramedics from different agencies across the country as they embark on their dangerous jobs of saving lives.
- When Seconds Count — Anchored byFOX News Channel’s Harris Faulkner, this special will showcase dramatic footage of various rescues caught on tape, featuring the actual rescuers and the victims involved, telling the emotional stories behind each video.
- Protect and Serve — Hosted by FOX News Channel contributor and former homicide detective Ted Williams, this program will spotlight the good deeds and the truly heroic and impactful interactions that police officers often perform in the communities they serve.
- Answer The Call — Centered on the charity by the same name, this special will focus on children of fallen first responders as they recount stories of their loved ones who died in service and discuss how the charity has helped them following the tragedy of 9/11. Answer the Call was formed after 9/11 to support the families of the NYPD, NYFD, PAPD and EMS Personnel who were killed in the line of duty on 9/11.