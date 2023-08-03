Country artist Craig Morgan rejoined the Army during a live show at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.

Morgan previously served with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions and served 17 years in the active-duty Army and Reserves, according to the Military Times.

His new gig? A celebrity recruiter for the Army.

Morgan performed his full Army uniform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.

“This is going to draw attention to the fact that the military’s numbers are down, and people need to think about service to their country,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn told Military Times. “Having Craig out there, helping deliver that message, talking about how blessed he’s been with his career and then still wanting to enlist again, I think it’s fantastic.”

Morgan’s songs include “Redneck Yacht Club” and “That’s What I Love About Sunday”