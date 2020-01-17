Country concert ‘megaticket’ announced for S&T Bank Music Park

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTRF) — If you’re a fan of big-name country acts, start planning out your summer.

S&T Bank Music Park announced its “2020 Country Megaticket” which gets you into nine concerts at the park’s amphitheater:

  • Thomas Rhett w/ Cole Swindle and Hardy on June 12
  • Rascal Flatts w/ Special Guests on June 27
  • Lady Antebellum w/ Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae on July 27
  • Sugerland w/ Special Guest on July 23
  • Tim McGraw w/ Midland and Ingrid Andress on July 31
  • Brad Paisley w/ Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett on August 8
  • Jason Aldean w/ Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny on August 21
  • Brooks & Dunn w/ Special Guest on August 29
  • Chris Young w/ Scotty McCreery on September 12

The ‘ Mega Ticket’ goes on sale Friday, January 24th at 10 am at www.megaticket.com

Lawn ticket prices stat at $299 plus applicable service charges .

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter