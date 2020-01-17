Country concert ‘megaticket’ announced for S&T Bank Music Park

(WTRF) — If you’re a fan of big-name country acts, start planning out your summer.

S&T Bank Music Park announced its “2020 Country Megaticket” which gets you into nine concerts at the park’s amphitheater:

Thomas Rhett w/ Cole Swindle and Hardy on June 12

Rascal Flatts w/ Special Guests on June 27

Lady Antebellum w/ Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae on July 27

Sugerland w/ Special Guest on July 23

Tim McGraw w/ Midland and Ingrid Andress on July 31

Brad Paisley w/ Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett on August 8

Jason Aldean w/ Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny on August 21

Brooks & Dunn w/ Special Guest on August 29

Chris Young w/ Scotty McCreery on September 12

The ‘ Mega Ticket’ goes on sale Friday, January 24th at 10 am at www.megaticket.com

Lawn ticket prices stat at $299 plus applicable service charges .