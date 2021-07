NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 02: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Dave Matthews visits SiriusXM Studios on March 02, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Dave Matthews Band will be making a stop in Columbus this fall.

It was announced Monday that the Dave Matthews Band will be stopping at Nationwide Arena, Nov. 5 as part of its world tour.

Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m., July 30.

For more information, you can visit davematthewsband.com.