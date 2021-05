NASHVILLE – APRIL 18: Dierks Bentley with The War & Treaty perform for the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the 56TH ACM AWARDS will be broadcast Sunday, April 18 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. (Photo by Brent Harrington/CBS via Getty Images)

(WTRF)- Country superstar Dierks Bentley will be bringing his ‘Beers On Me’ tour to Star Lake in 2021.

The ‘Beers On Me Tour’ will feature special guest Mitchell Tenpenny.

The concert is slated for October 16.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday May 14.

The concert is part of the Bordas & Bordas Concert Series