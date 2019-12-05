Disney releases live-action Mulan trailer

Walt Disney Studios released its live-action remake trailer of “Mulan” on Thursday.

Chinese actress Liu Yifei– also known as Crystal Liu– plays the lead role.

She joins the Chinese military to spare her father.

Only women are not allowed to fight in the army, so she disguises herself as a man to battle northern invaders in China.

The trailer also introduces new characters in the film. Including two new villains.

“Mulan” will be in theaters in March 2020.