Disney+ working on ‘Beauty and the Beast’ prequel

Gaston may be getting his own Disney-plus series.

The streaming service is reportedly working on a “Beauty and the Beast” prequel.

It would star Luke Evans and Josh Gad in the same roles they had in the 2017 film.

That’s according to a source that has knowledge of the project.

Reports say the six-episode series will feature musical numbers.

