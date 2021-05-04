Disneyland Ride Showing Prince Charming Kissing Unconscious Snow White Sparks Controversy

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Sleeping Beauty castle is seen at Disneyland on Oct. 14, 2019. (KTLA)

(WTRF)- After being closed for almost a year, Disneyland reopened to the public but one of their rides is causing some controversy.

The San Francisco Gate newspaper got a peak of the renovated Snow White ride and wants part of the ride removed.

The part in question? A kiss between Prince Charming and Snow White.

The newspaper says the kiss is made when Snow White is unconscious and without her consent and that it “cannot possibly be true love if only one person knows it’s happening.”

Disneyland has not released a statement on this controversy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter