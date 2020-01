(WTRF) — Multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band Disturbed will be making a stop on their 20 year ‘The Sickness’ anniversary tour at S&T Bank Music Park on Thursday, August. 13.

The tour will feature special guest Staind and Bad Wolves.

Fan presale begins tomorrow (January 28th, 2020).

Disturbed’s album “The Sickness” featured hits “Down With The Sickness,” “Stupify,” and a Tears For Fears cover of “Shout 2000.

