Dr. Oz show ending after 13 seasons

FILE – This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York. Oz, joins the Republican field of possible candidates aiming to capture Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat in next year’s election. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Dr. Oz Show will end after 13 seasons after Dr. Mehmet Oz announced he is running for Senate in Pennslyvania.

Oz would enter a Republican field that is resetting with an influx of candidates and a new opportunity to appeal to voters loyal to former President Donald Trump, now that the candidate endorsed by Trump has just exited the race.

Oz, 61, has told associates and Republicans in Pennsylvania of his plans, according to the three people who spoke to The Associated Press. Two people were told by Oz directly, while the other was briefed on a separate conversation. Two of the people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Sony Pictures confirmed through The Hollywood Reporter that The Dr. Oz Show will be replaced by The Good Dish.

The Good Dish will be cohosted by Oz’s daughter, Emmy-winner Daphne Oz