‘and then we drank each other’s blood.’

That’s a quote from Megan Fox on her Instagram when she announced that Machine Gun Kelley proposed to her.

There was a question on what that meant, but recently in a cover story for Glamour magazine, Fox says drinking blood is part of the couple’s ritual.

In the interview, Fox said, “Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood, It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only. ”

Fox added that she’s into tarot cards and astrology and metaphysical practices and meditations.

‘ And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things,” Fox says. “And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.'”

Fox announced the engagement to MGK on January 12 of this year