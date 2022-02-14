Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and a surprise upside-down appearance from 50 Cent brought as much hip-hop as a stadium could hold to this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Dre and Snoop opened the show with hits “Next Episode” and “California Love” on a set made up to look like the houses of nearby Compton and South LA.

The set was surrounded by what looked like a lit-up cityscape from above, with classic convertibles and replicas of Tam’s Burgers stand and the sculpture outside the Compton Courthouse.

Not among the announced was 50 Cent who surprised fans by performing “In Da Club” while hanging upside down inside one of the rooms.

Blige was decked out in silver sparkles and surrounded by backup dancers as she sang a medley of her hits.

As his rendition of “Lose Yourself” ended, Eminem took a knee and held his head in his hand in apparent tribute to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality during the 2016 season.

The NFL denied reports that it was attempting to stop Eminem from making the gesture.

“We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.