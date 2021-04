INDIO, CA – APRIL 29: Musician Eric Church performs onstage during 2016 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Eric Church will be stopping by the Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena during his upcoming tour.

Church will be in Pittsburgh October 8 during a stop on his “Gather Again” tour.

Tickets for the 360-degree concert go on sale to the general public, May 7.

He is also scheduled to be at the Nationwide Arena, in Columbus, September 18.