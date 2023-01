Eric Church is coming back to Pittsburgh in 2023.

Church said he will be back on tour in 2023 with the Outsiders Revival Tour.

Church said on Twitter that he has never done an outdoor summer tour and never headlined amphitheaters.

Church will be at The Pavilion At Star Lake with Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith and The Saints on July 8.

Tickets will go on sale Jan 19 at 10 am. You can purchase tickets here.