WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a festive night filled with music at West Virginia Independence Hall as folk band “Faire May” took the stage Wednesday night.

In this authentic Victorian Christmas show, medieval carols, old classics and new favorites were performed in a fun Celtic style.



Faire May loves playing the beloved music of Ireland, Scotland and other Celtic nations. They also specialize in Appalachian bluegrass, European folk and early American music.