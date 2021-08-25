FDA doesn’t recommend the milk crate challenge

(WTRF)- You’ve probably seen the newest viral sensation, the milk crate challenge.
If not, you can find the challenge pretty easy on social media.
The challenge is when someone stacks a bunch of milk crates like a pyramid and then attempts to step up one side and down the other without the crates falling into a mess underneath them.
What may come as a surprise to some, the FDA weighed in on the milk crate challenge after Conan O’Brien tweeted, “waiting for FDA approval before I take the milk crate challenge.”
The FDA replied with a tweet ‘Although we regulate milk, we can’t recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?’