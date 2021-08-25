FDA doesn’t recommend the milk crate challenge

CHICAGO – APRIL 12: Containers of milk are seen in the cooler of a convenience store April 12, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. Agriculture experts say consumers could pay as much as 50 cents more per gallon of milk as prices peak in the coming months then fall back at summer’s end. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- You’ve probably seen the newest viral sensation, the milk crate challenge.

If not, you can find the challenge pretty easy on social media.

The challenge is when someone stacks a bunch of milk crates like a pyramid and then attempts to step up one side and down the other without the crates falling into a mess underneath them.

What may come as a surprise to some, the FDA weighed in on the milk crate challenge after Conan O’Brien tweeted, “waiting for FDA approval before I take the milk crate challenge.”

Although we regulate milk, we can't recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store? — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 23, 2021

