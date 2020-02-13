Film pulled due to mass shootings gets new release date

Universal Pictures released a new trailer for “The Hunt” – and the film is now set for release on March 13.

The movie was originally scheduled to come out last fall.

But it was put on hold following a string of mass shootings in Texas, California, and Ohio.

The storyline depicts what’s been dubbed as “liberal elites” kidnapping and killing people they call “deplorables” for sport.

The movie drew the ire of Fox News and President Trump, even though he didn’t mention it by name.

But its producer told the variety magazine the film takes shots equally at both sides of the political divide.