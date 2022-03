(WTRF) — Former WWE and WCW wrestling star Scott Hall is on life support following hip replacement surgery last week, according to reports.

Hall is hospitalized in Marietta, Georgia after suffering three heart attacks in one night and a blood clot, say reports.

Reports say Hall came onto the wrestling scene in the 1980s when he performed as Razor Ramon, and he also wrestled with Hulk Hogan, Curt Henning and Kevin Nash.