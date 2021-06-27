Former Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger reportedly dead at 55

Countdown to the 4th of July

(WTRF) Singer Johnny Solinger, former member of the hair band, Skid Row, has reportedly died according to the band’s official Instagram page.

Reports say Solinger died Saturday, about a month after telling fans that he was diagnosed with liver failure.

The singer joined the band in 1999, replacing its first frontman, Sebastian Bach.

Skid Row reached its peak success in the late 1980s and early 1990s with their 1989 eponymous album being very successful.