Former Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger reportedly dead at 55

(WTRF) Singer Johnny Solinger, former member of the hair band, Skid Row, has reportedly died according to the band’s official Instagram page.
Reports say Solinger died Saturday, about a month after telling fans that he was diagnosed with liver failure.
The singer joined the band in 1999, replacing its first frontman, Sebastian Bach.
***Tawny Kitaen, ’80s star of Whitesnake “car video,” dies at 59, reports say***
Skid Row reached its peak success in the late 1980s and early 1990s with their 1989 eponymous album being very successful.