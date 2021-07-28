Fred Durst, Limp Bizkit vocalist, shows off new look; CHECK IT OUT

US Singer Fred Durst from the band “Limp Bizkit” performs on the “Green Stage” at the “Frequency 2016” on August 20, 2016 in St Poelten. / AFP / APA / HERBERT P. OCZERET / Austria OUT (Photo credit should read HERBERT P. OCZERET/AFP via Getty Images)

Fred Durst, the vocalist for Limp Bizkit surprised his fans with a new look.

Durst went to Instagram and showed his rebranding with a caption that said ‘thinking about you 70.’

Recently, bandmate Wes Borland recently gave a new album update to Loudwire.com

“We’ve probably, in the last 10 years, been in the studio to try and complete the record, I wanna say, seven times, to different studios. And we’ve been working on stuff, working on stuff, working on stuff. And Fred [Durst] has been consistently kind of unsatisfied with where vision is, I guess…We probably have 35 songs recorded instrumentally, and he’s done vocals on them and then thrown the vocals away — done vocals and then [gone], ‘F*** this,’ [and] thrown it away. So I think he’s finally at the point now where he’s gonna pick a set of these songs that he’s finally cool with and finish ’em and we’re gonna finish the record. So, fingers crossed.”[