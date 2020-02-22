‘Friends’ cast to reunite for HBO Max special

CHICAGO (WGN) — OH. MY. GOD.
It’s finally happening — the “Friends” cast is reuniting for a special on HBO Max.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will be reunited at the Warner Bros. studio in Burbank, according to Variety.
The stars will reportedly receive at least $2.5 million each for participating in the special.
Five of the cast members posted a photo of the group on their Instagram pages with the caption “It’s happening…” and tagged the rest of the cast and HBO.
The show wrapped up the series in 2004.
It is unknown when the reunion special will air, but HBO Max is expected to launch in May.
