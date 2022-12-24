MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – A blanket, the warmth of a fireplace, and hot chocolate – all while being cozy on the couch watching a Christmas movie with loved ones.

That feeling of wanting to jump right into the screen was taken a step further for local Cloud 9 Salon owner Bridgette Hardy and her son Shawn, who is a filmmaker.

When he needed a hair stylist on set for “Christmas at the Greenbrier” Bridgette and Cloud 9 Artistic Director Jaime Green went straight from the salon to spending three weeks on set, where they were the lead hair and makeup artists for the movie.

“I’ve always said, ‘Hair is hair.’ Hair is hair in New York. Hair is hair in California. I’ve been to both places, just like it is here in the state of West Virginia and in the state of Ohio, so it was really great to be able to do these actors and actresses from California knowing I’m from right here in Ohio.” Bridgette Hardy – Owner, Cloud 9/Key Hair Stylist, Christmas at the Greenbrier

“It was just an amazing experience from the little town we’re from, and we got to be behind the scenes of a very good movie.” Jaime Green – Atristic Director, Cloud9 / Assistant Hair Stylist/Makeup Artist, Christmas at the Greenbrier

Christmas at the Greenbrier was the fourth film made in West Virginia since this past July, and it won’t be Cloud 9’s last time showing their on-set skills.

Christmas at the Greenbrier is available for streaming NOW on Fox Nation if you would like to check out the work that was done here locally.