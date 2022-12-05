The rock band Guns N’ Roses is reportedly suing an online gun shop, called Texas Guns and Roses in a trademark lawsuit.

According to multiple news outlets, the lawsuit alleges that the website “primarily sells firearms and firearm accessories, such as ammunition, scopes, body armor, suppressors, and metal safes, and also sells clothing and backpacks “without GNR’s approval, license or consent.”

The suit allegedly also says the owner of the website “selected and adopted defendant’s marks for the purpose of confusing consumers into believing that it was connected or associated with, or licensed by, GN’R.”

GNR also said that being associated with a gun store would damage its public image.

According to news reports, the attorney for Texas Guns and Roses said there has never been confusion between the band and the website.



The suit seeks unspecified damages and a court order prohibiting the use of the website name.