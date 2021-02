(WTRF)- After announcing that Mr. Potato Head would go gender neutral, Hasbro took back the decision that Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head aren’t going anywhere.

In a tweet Hasbro said “Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD.”