‘Hey all you big cats and kittens’: Big Cat Rescue selling face masks

If you are still craving for more ‘Tiger King,’ Big Cat Rescue is now selling face masks with Carole Baskins’ famous tag line (‘Hey all you big cats and kittens’) printed on them.
Customers will have the choices of plain black or cat print (Carole’s favorite). The masks is available for purchase on Trend 365 for only $11.
