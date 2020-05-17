https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

‘Hey all you big cats and kittens’: Big Cat Rescue selling face masks

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you are still craving for more ‘Tiger King,’ Big Cat Rescue is now selling face masks with Carole Baskins’ famous tag line (‘Hey all you big cats and kittens’) printed on them.

Customers will have the choices of plain black or cat print (Carole’s favorite). The masks is available for purchase on Trend 365 for only $11.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter