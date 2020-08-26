Home Improvement 2.0?

It’s been more than 20 years since “Home Improvement” went off the air, but stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn will be bringing a form of “Tool Time” back to television thanks to an all-new competition series.

The History Channel has given “Assembly Required” — starring Allen and Karn — the green light, which will run for 10 episodes next year. “Assembly Required” is a working title.

The show “will spotlight the best and brightest builders from across the country, at their home workshops, as they compete to breathe new life into everyday household items in desperate need of fixing,” the cable channel announced Tuesday in a press release.

“This new series will push each contestant to their limits while testing their ability and ingenuity to not only rebuild it but to build it better,” the statement continued. “In each episode, Allen and Karn will also dive into the unique history around these items to celebrate the men and women who crafted them, and the techniques used.”Editor’s Picks

Allen has been tapped to not only star in the upcoming series, but also serve as its executive producer. Karn will act as the show’s host.

In his own statement, the “Last Man Standing” actor explained the importance of his upcoming show.

“Let’s face it — we’re living in a throwaway society. We buy, break, replace … rinse and repeat. Whatever happened to repair and rebuild?” Allen asked. “So I’ve created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own.”MORE: ‘Mulan’ to debut on Disney+

“Home Improvement” ran on ABC for eight seasons between 1991 and 1999. It was nominated for 34 Emmy Awards and won seven in total.