‘Inside The Actors Studio’ host James Lipton dead at 93

According to multiple news outlets, James Lipton, host of “The Actors Studio” has died at the age of 93.

Lipton was been battling bladder cancer

Lipton responsible for spearheading his famous talk show, “Inside the Actors Studio” — James interviewed actors, big and small, to pick their brains about the craft.

It was filmed in front of a live audience full of student actors, some of whom got a chance to ask questions from time to time. He started the show in 1994 and finally retired in 2018 after 22 seasons. The program continues to this day, however, with other hosts.