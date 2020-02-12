‘It’s happening’: Backstreet Boys say Christmas album is coming

Some 26 years into their career, it seems as though The Backstreet Boys have done everything a music group can do, except for one thing: They’ve never released a Christmas album.

However, the group says one’s in the works, and we won’t have to wait too much longer for it.

During an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live!” with Andy Cohen Tuesday, the group was asked by a caller when we might be able to hear the long-rumored holiday album.

“Good question!” said AJ McLean.

“We’re negotiating with our label at this moment!” added Nick Carter.

When Cohen asked if that’s actually true, Kevin Richardson explained, “Yeah, that’s one of the only things that’s left on the bucket list that we’ve not done and we all love Christmas music and we have families and yeah … we need to make it happen! It’s gonna happen.”