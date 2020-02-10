Janet Jackson bringing world tour to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- Pop icon sensation, Janet Jackson, will be making one of world tour stops in Pittsburgh.
The “Black Diamond Tour” will be coming to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Friday July 10th at 8 PM.
Tickets for the event go on sale to the public this Thursday (Feb. 13) at 12 PM VIA Ticketmaster.
Jackson’s last album Unbreakable was released in 2015.
