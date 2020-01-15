Jason Aldean announces 2020 tour

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- Jason Aldean announced on his social media platforms that he will be touring in 2020.

The “We Back Tour” will feature Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver.

The “We Back Tour” will come to Burgettstown, PA at S&T Music Park on 8/21/2020.

No ticket information has been released at this time but you can find more information here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter