Jason Aldean announces 2020 tour

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- Jason Aldean announced on his social media platforms that he will be touring in 2020.
The “We Back Tour” will feature Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver.
The “We Back Tour” will come to Burgettstown, PA at S&T Music Park on 8/21/2020.
No ticket information has been released at this time but you can find more information here.
