Comedian Jay Leno has been sent to a burn center after a car fire.

According to TMZ, Leno was in a garage where he stores his vehicles and one of the cars went up in flames.

Leno was taken to a burn center, TMZ says Leno burned the left side of his face but his eyes and ears were not burned.

