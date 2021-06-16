Jeff Bezos petition made to deny him reentry into Earth

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTRF)- A petition on chage.org is requesting that Jeff Bezos not be allowed back to Earth following his upcoming space launch on July 20.

‘Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor,’ the petition says.

The author of the petition also claims that Bezos, 57, has “worked with the Epsteins and the Knights Templar, as well as the Free Masons to gain control over the whole world.”

“Meanwhile our government stands by and lets it happen,” they conclude. “This may be our last chance before they enable the 5G microchips and perform a mass takeover.”

This petition comes after an earlier petition was made to get Bezos to eat the Mona Lisa.

The petition has had over 11,000 signatures.

