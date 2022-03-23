Comedian Jeff Foxworthy released a new stand-up special on Netflix called The Good Ol’ Days.

The Twitter account, Netflix Is A Joke, which is Netflix’s social media account for their comedy lineup, posted a joke from the special that had people upset.

Foxworthy says in the special ‘I played every sport, and it was weird back then. If you wanted a trophy, you had to finish in first place.’

Since being posted, people have taken to social media to let their opinions known about participation trophies.

Natural_Top said ‘ Ok but it was Jeff Foxworthy’s generation that insisted their kids get participation trophies. Those kids weren’t out here ordering trophies; it was the adults.’

NDCSE_VLSI added, ‘Jeff Foxworthy is the son of an IBM Executive, and his first job was at his dad’s office.‘

Yagyu_Beef also tweeted ‘ Can someone explain to me how Jeff Foxworthy being given a Netflix special in 2022 is not, in itself, a big *** participation trophy?

Some people were on social media were defending Jeff

SAMOYEDWAVE said ‘Jeff Foxworthy is one of the most respected comedians in the country. And the only thing he loves more than making people laugh is his family and the outdoors.’

The Good Ol’ Days is Foxworthy’s first solo tour in 24 years.