Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas from The Jonas Brothers perform in the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on February 20, 2020. (Photo by Paul BERGEN / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by PAUL BERGEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTRF)- The Jonas Brothers are back in the Ohio Valley.

The Jonas Brothers announced their new tour, the ‘ Remember This Tour ‘ on Wednesday.

They will be performing at The Pavilion at Star Lake on October 6 with Kelsea Ballerini.

Tickets for the event go on sale on May 27 at 10 am.

