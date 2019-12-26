Justin Bieber to play Ohio Stadium and PPG Arena concert in 2020

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Justin Bieber is coming to Columbus and Pittsburgh in August, 2020.
The pop star announced the Justin Bieber tour 2020 Christmas Eve, the same time he announced a new single, titled ‘Yummy.’
Full tour schedule:
- 05-14-20 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
- 05-17-20 Portland, OR Moda Center
- 05-19-20 Sacramento, CA Golden1 Center
- 05-22-20 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
- 05-26-20 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
- 05-29-20 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
- 06-02-20 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
- 06-05-20 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
- 06-09-20 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
- 06-13-20 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
- 06-16-20 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
- 06-19-20 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
- 06-21-20 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
- 06-24-20 Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Summerfest
- 06-27-20 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
- 06-30-20 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
- 07-02-20 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
- 07-06-20 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
- 07-08-20 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
- 07-11-20 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
- 07-13-20 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
- 07-15-20 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
- 07-18-20 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
- 07-21-20 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
- 07-25-20 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
- 07-27-20 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
- 07-29-20 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
- 08-01-20 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
- 08-04-20 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
- 08-06-20 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
- 08-08-20 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
- 08-12-20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
- 08-14-20 Cleveland, OH First Energy Stadium
- 08-16-20 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
- 08-18-20 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
- 08-21-20 Landover, MD FedEx Field
- 08-24-20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
- 08-26-20 Albany, NY Times Union Center
- 08-29-20 Detroit, MI Ford Field
- 09-01-20 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
- 09-03-20 Québec City, QC Videotron Centre
- 09-10-20 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
- 09-14-20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
- 09-17-20 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
- 09-26-20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
