Justin Bieber to play Ohio Stadium and PPG Arena concert in 2020

MIAMI BEACH, FL – DECEMBER 31: Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Justin Bieber is coming to Columbus and Pittsburgh in August, 2020.

The pop star announced the Justin Bieber tour 2020 Christmas Eve, the same time he announced a new single, titled ‘Yummy.’

Full tour schedule:

  • 05-14-20 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
  • 05-17-20 Portland, OR Moda Center
  • 05-19-20 Sacramento, CA Golden1 Center
  • 05-22-20 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
  • 05-26-20 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
  • 05-29-20 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
  • 06-02-20 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
  • 06-05-20 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
  • 06-09-20 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
  • 06-13-20 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
  • 06-16-20 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • 06-19-20 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
  • 06-21-20 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
  • 06-24-20 Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Summerfest
  • 06-27-20 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
  • 06-30-20 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
  • 07-02-20 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
  • 07-06-20 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
  • 07-08-20 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
  • 07-11-20 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
  • 07-13-20 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
  • 07-15-20 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
  • 07-18-20 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
  • 07-21-20 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
  • 07-25-20 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
  • 07-27-20 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
  • 07-29-20 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
  • 08-01-20 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
  • 08-04-20 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
  • 08-06-20 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
  • 08-08-20 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
  • 08-12-20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
  • 08-14-20 Cleveland, OH First Energy Stadium
  • 08-16-20 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
  • 08-18-20 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
  • 08-21-20 Landover, MD FedEx Field
  • 08-24-20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
  • 08-26-20 Albany, NY Times Union Center
  • 08-29-20 Detroit, MI Ford Field
  • 09-01-20 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
  • 09-03-20 Québec City, QC Videotron Centre
  • 09-10-20 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
  • 09-14-20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
  • 09-17-20 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
  • 09-26-20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

