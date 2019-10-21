Kanye West tweets new album coming Friday

Kanye West is releasing a new album this week.

He returned to Twitter Monday morning to say his “Jesus is King” album will be coming Friday.

It was originally expected to be released last month.

Last week, West released a trailer for his upcoming IMAX film… That also debuts Friday… With the same name as his album.

It doesn’t give much away but it’s clear the project will reflect the rapper’s spirituality.

He has also been hosting hip hop-gospel “Sunday service” pop-up events at locations around the world for some time now.