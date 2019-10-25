Kayne West drops new album today called “JESUS IS KING”

WTRF- Rapper Kayne West released his new album today called “JESUS IS KING.”

This is Kanye West’s ninth studio album.

The album follows a religious theme, with West describing it as “an expression of the gospel.”

“Ye” fans were waiting for the album to drop at midnight but had to wait after Kayne tweeted they had to fix mixes on a couple of the album’s tracks.

To my fans



Thank you for being loyal & patient



We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water”



We not going to sleep until this album is out! — ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

It also being reported that Kayne is releasing a new album, ‘Jesus Is Born,’ On Christmas.

You can check out the tracklist of the “JESUS IS KING” album below.