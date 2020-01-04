KeyBank Pavilion gets new sponsor, name

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (WTRF) – Concert-goers will see a new sponsor name when visiting the outdoor amphitheater in Burgettstown this year.
S&T Bank has been announced as the name-in-title sponsor for the venue, which was formerly known as KeyBank Pavilion.
The outdoor amphitheater is owned and operated by Live Nation Entertainment.
Maroon 5, KISS, Ozzy Osbourne and Journey as just some of the few acts who will take the stage at ‘S&T Bank Music Park’ this summer.
