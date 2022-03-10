“Nobody wants to work these days” to achieve success, says the 41-year-old star, Kim Kardashian.

According to Celeb Entertainment, Kim said “I have the best advice for women in business. Get off your f****** a** up and work. It seems nobody wants to work these days.”

The Kardashians have always been criticized as stars who achieved success without having any discernable talent, which Kim claims is rubbish.

On the back of her TV fame, Kim built a business empire. She insists she’s being “factual” about her career and the things she’s achieved over the years and questions whether other people are willing to work as hard as she has to achieve success.

“We work our a**** off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives – and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.” Kim said according to Celeb Entertainment .

“With all respect, and with love, I’m not, like, being a b****.”