King of The Hill is coming back

I tell you what, King of The Hill is making a comeback.

The show’s creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are planning to revive the animated series with their new animation company called Bandera Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

There are no officials details made about how the reboot will play out or when and where the series will air.

King of The Hill ran on Fox for 13 seasons from 1997-2010.

The series centered on the Hills, an American family in the fictional city of Arlen, Texas, as well as their neighbors, co-workers, relatives, classmates, friends, and acquaintances.

Mike Judge recently posted on social media that he is rebooting Beavis and Butthead for a new movie