The man who voiced the character Dale in the animated sitcom King of The Hill has died at the age of 64 according to TMZ.

Johnny Hardwick was the voice of Dale for 258 episodes.

TMZ says a welfare check was done at Hardwick’s home and Texas and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say no foul play is suspected.

Hardwick was scheduled to make his return, playing Dale, when King of The Hill returned to Hulu.