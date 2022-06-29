A post circling social media is poking fun at the band KISS after their production team’s mishap.

The band is currently on tour and after the band set at the Stadhalle in Vienna, Austria the band put up a message on stage that thanked the fans.

In the photo circling social media, the band thanked the fans saying ‘ KISS loves you Vienna.’

The one issue with the message is the letters in the word KISS logo were set to the Australian flag.

The picture of the logo was posted by Ben Nguyen and you can view it here.